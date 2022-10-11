Vikings Place RB Ty Chandler On IR, Sign S Theo Jackson Off Titans’ PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve placed RB Ty Chandler on injured reserve and signed S Theo Jackson off of the Titans’ practice squad.

Chandler will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Chandler, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft by the Vikings. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with the Vikings.

In 2022, Chandler has appeared in two games for the Vikings but has yet to register a stat.