Vikings Place TE Ben Ellefson On Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve placed TE Ben Ellefson on Injured Reserve.

This means that Ellefson will miss at least three games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Ellefson, 25, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad in September.

Ellefson spent the season jumping between the Jaguars’ practice squad and active roster. Jacksonville waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Vikings.

In 2021, Ben Ellefson has appeared in four games for the Vikings, but has yet to catch a pass.