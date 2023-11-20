Vikings Placing DL Dean Lowry On IR, Activating G Chris Reed

The Vikings announced on Monday that they are placing DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral and are activating G Chris Reed to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Lowry, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in March.

In 2023, Lowry appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 14 total tackles.

