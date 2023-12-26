Vikings Placing TE T.J. Hockenson On IR With ACL & MCL Tears

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced Tuesday that DL D.J. Wonnum has a torn quadriceps muscle that will require surgery and TE T.J. Hockenson has an MCL and ACL injury.
Minnesota will place both players on injured reserve.
Hockenson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.
The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with the team back in August.
In 2023, Hockenson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.
