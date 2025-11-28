Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Out For Week 13, Max Brosmer To Start

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced that QB J.J. McCarthy hasn’t cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will miss Week 13, while undrafted QB Max Brosmer will start his first NFL game, per Tom Pelissero.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that people around the league believe Minnesota will have to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy and take over if he continues to prove he’s not ready to play.

McCarthy’s concussion marks the second injury that will force him to miss time this year and the third in his short career.

With Minnesota eying help at quarterback, Brosmer will get a chance to prove his worth Sunday against the Seahawks. Barring an impressive performance by Brosmer, who the team has been impressed with, Fowler mentioned that Minnesota will likely have to turn back to McCarthy to finish out the year and try to build some momentum.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made six starts for the Vikings and completed 54.1 percent of his pass attempts for 929 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 23 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.