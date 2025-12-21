Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Ruled Out With Right Hand Injury

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was taken to the locker room with a right hand injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants, and the team later ruled him out.

Max Brosmer will relieve McCarthy while he’s out. McCarthy has already missed several games this season with a concussion and a high-ankle sprain.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Entering today’s game, McCarthy had appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 1,342 yards, 11 interceptions, and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on McCarthy as it becomes available.