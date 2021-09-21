Vikings Re-Sign RB Ameer Abdullah To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero.
- G Zack Bailey
- RB Jake Bargas
- LB Tuf Borland
- TE Zach Davidson
- DB Myles Dorn
- G Dakota Dozier
- G Kyle Hinton
- WR Myron Mitchell
- DB Parry Nickerson
- WR Whop Philyor
- RB A.J. Rose
- DB Tye Smith
- DE Kenny Willekes
- WR Trishton Jackson
- RB Ameer Abdullah
Abdullah, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.
He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.
In 2021, Abdullah has appeared in two games for the Vikings and rushed for four yards on one carrie to go along with three receptions for 15 yards receiving.
