Vikings Re-Sign WR Brandon Powell

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are re-signing WR Brandon Powell.

He was the team’s starting punt returner and contributed at slot receiver last year.

Powell, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2018 before signing a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions. Unfortunately, Detroit waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he eventually signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Falcons declined to tender Powell a qualifying and he signed with the Bills as an unrestricted free agent. However, he was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he briefly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Powell made his way onto the Rams practice squad in 2021 and was promoted to the active roster. He re-signed with Los Angeles in 2022 before signing a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2023.

In 2023, Powell appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 29 receptions on 44 targets for 324 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded 37 punt returns for 289 yards (7.8 average).