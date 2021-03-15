Vikings Re-Signing OT Rashod Hill

The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing OT Rashod Hill to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract on Monday, according to his agent Brett Tesler.

Happy to announce that my client Rashod Hill (OT, Southern Miss) will be returning to the Minnesota Vikings on a 1-year fully guaranteed contract despite multiple offers elsewhere. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 15, 2021

Hill, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He was, unfortunately, among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings signed Hill off of the Jaguars practice squad back and he has spent the past six seasons in Minnesota.

In 2020, Hill was active for all 16 games for the Vikings and made one start for them.