Vikings Releasing DT T.Y. McGill

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are releasing DT T.Y. McGill.

The veteran had made a hard push for a roster spot. However, he injured his ankle in the final preseason game, per Ben Goessling, and will miss a couple of weeks.

McGill, 29, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles in 2020 and bounced between their practice squad and active roster.

Philadelphia released McGill this past September. After a brief stint with Washington, he landed on the Vikings’ practice squad to finish out the season and re-signed with them this offseason.

In 2021, McGill appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.