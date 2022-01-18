Vikings Request Interview With Rams DC Raheem Morris

According to Peter Schrager, the Vikings have requested an interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

This is the first interview request for Morris this cycle. The Vikings are up to eight candidates in their search for a new head coach.

Head Coach:

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Morris, 45, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.