Vikings Restructure WR Adam Thielen’s Contract

The Minnesota Vikings have restructured the contract of veteran WR Adam Thielen, according to his agency.

.@athielen19 has restructured his contract and is here to stay in Minnesota! Time to hit the ground running 😤@vikings | #TeamIFA pic.twitter.com/QfQC87Yb8t — Team IFA (@TeamIFA) March 18, 2022

Thielen, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million.

In 2021, Thielen appeared in 13 games and caught 67 passes for 726 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.