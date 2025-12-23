Vikings Rule Out QB J.J. McCarthy For Week 17 With Hairline Fracture In Throwing Hand

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy underwent an MRI that showed a hairline fracture in his throwing hand.

Rapoport adds McCarthy will miss the team’s Week 17 game, and QB Max Brosmer will start in his place. The team announced he will not go on injured reserve as of now.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has appeared in nine games for the Vikings and completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 12 interceptions, and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have more on McCarthy as it becomes available.