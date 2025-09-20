Vikings S Harrison Smith Set To Return In Week 3

Dianna Russini reports that veteran Vikings S Harrison Smith plans to play in his first game of the season in Week 3.

He signed a one-year extension this offseason that included a $10.25 million base salary and was worth up to $14 million with incentives.

Smith, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

Smith returned to Minnesota last year on a restructured contract.

In 2024, Harrison Smith appeared in 16 games for the Vikings, making 16 starts and recording 87 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, three interception,s and 10 pass defenses.