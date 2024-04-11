Vikings Schedule Private Meeting With LSU QB Jayden Daniels

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have scheduled a private meeting with LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

Daniels will be busy next week with official 30 visits to the Giants and Commanders. He’s already taken an official visit with the Patriots.

Darren Wolfson says the meeting will be next Thursday in Louisiana. It won’t be a 30 visit because Wednesday is the final day teams can conduct those.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a candidate to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft and is generating a ton of interest from teams after a breakout final season.

The Vikings would have to trade up to secure Daniels but they do have the ammunition for a move after acquiring an additional first-round pick this year.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.