Vikings Sign 13 Players To Futures Deals

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed 13 players to futures deal on Wednesday.

The full list of players includes:

Rypien, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed him to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided to not offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender in 2023 and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before he later joined the Seahawks. The Jets signed him off of Seattle’s practice squad in November.

Rypien signed a one-year contract with the Bears this offseason but was among the final cuts after training camp. He caught on with the Vikings but was waived a few days ago.

In 2023, Rypien appeared in two games for the Rams and completed 47.4 percent of his passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.