Vikings Sign CB A.J. Green To Futures Contract

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB A.J. Green to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Green, 25, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns later promoted Green to their active roster and he re-signed with the Browns this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then signed on with the team’s practice squad once again and has been on the unit since.

In 2022, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.