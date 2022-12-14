Vikings Sign CB Kalon Barnes From Dolphins Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports that the Vikings are signing CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Barnes, 23, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor.

He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts this season and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

Barnes is yet to appear in his first NFL game or record any statistics.