Vikings Sign CB Parry Nickerson

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Parry Nickerson to a contract.

The Vikings also confirmed that they’ve signed T Evin Ksiezarczyk to a deal.

Nickerson, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He is entering the second year of his four-year, $2,637,480 rookie contract when the Jets traded him to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick coming out of the preseason.

Seattle waived Nickerson and he later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad last year before promoting him to the active roster.

In 2019, Nickerson appeared in four games for the Jaguars and recorded five total tackles, and no interceptions.