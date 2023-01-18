Vikings Sign DE Curtis Weaver To Futures Deal

According to Field Yates, the Vikings are signing DE Curtis Weaver to a futures deal.

The following is a list of players already signed to futures deals by the Vikings:

WR Trishton Jackson

WR Blake Proehl

CB Tay Gowan

TE Nick Muse

OLB Benton Whitley

C Josh Sokol

DE Curtis Weaver

Weaver, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins out of Boise State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,602,992 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $307,992 signing bonus but was waived with an injury designation in 2020.

Cleveland claimed him off of waivers but he eventually landed on the injured reserve with a broken leg. The Browns brought Weaver back on a futures contract this past January.

During his college career at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six passes defended over the course of three seasons and 40 games.