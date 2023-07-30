Vikings Sign DE Danielle Hunter To New One-Year, $20M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have agreed to a new one-year deal worth $20 million with DE Danielle Hunter.

According to Pelissero, Hunter receives $17 million guaranteed and a no-tag clause as part of the agreement.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported yesterday that the Vikings have looked at trade options for Hunter amid the contract dispute with the team. However, it looks like the two parties were close to a deal all along.

Hunter was due just $5.5 million in 2023 after the Vikings moved up money in his deal to patch up a contract dispute last year.

Hunter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three pass defenses.