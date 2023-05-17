Vikings Sign First-Round WR Jordan Addison

The Minnesota Vikings have officially signed No. 23 overall pick WR Jordan Addison to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Vikings have one remaining draft pick to sign from their 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 23 Jordan Addison WR Signed 3 102 Mekhi Blackmon CB Signed 4 134 Jay Ward S Signed 5 141 Jaquelin Roy DT Signed 5 164 Jaren Hall QB Signed 7 222 DeWayne McBride RB

Addison, 21, was a consensus All-American and won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award when he transferred from Pittsburgh to USC for his junior season. He declared for the draft after the 2022 season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Addison to Tyler Lockett.

The Vikings drafted Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $14,992,104 contract that includes a $7,903,349 signing bonus and will carry a $2,725,837 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Addison recorded 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in 35 games. He added 20 rush attempts for 147 yards and another touchdown.