Vikings Sign QB Sam Darnold To One-Year, $10M Deal

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Vikings are expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to a one-year contract worth $10 million.

It was clear that the Vikings were the most likely landing spot for Darnold this offseason after losing Kirk Cousins to the Falcons.

The Broncos and Commanders reportedly had some interest in Darnold as well.

Darnold, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2023, Darnold appeared in 10 games with one start and completed 28-46 of his pass attempts (60.6 percent) for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.