Vikings Sign RB Myles Gaskin To Futures Deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve signed RB Myles Gaskin to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

Here’s the Vikings’ updated list of futures signings:

WR Trishton Jackson WR N’Keal Harry RB DeWayne McBride CB Joejuan Williams CB Jaylin Williams LB Abraham Beauplan T Coy Cronk G Henry Byrd G Tyrese Robinson WR Thayer Thomas RB Myles Gaskin

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active. He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad last month.

In 2023, Gaskin has appeared once for the Rams and once for the Vikings, but hasn’t recorded any stats.