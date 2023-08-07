Vikings Sign WR Jacob Copeland, Waive WR Cephus Johnson

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday they have signed WR Jacob Copeland to the roster.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota waived WR Cephus Johnson to make room.

Copeland is an undrafted rookie who was just waived last week by the Titans. Johnson was also an undrafted rookie.

Copeland played four seasons at Florida before transferring to Maryland for his senior year. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft with a year of eligibility remaining but was not selected.

During his five-year college career, Copeland recorded 112 receptions for 1,742 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding nine carries for 64 yards in 44 career games.