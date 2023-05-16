Vikings Signed Two Tryout Players

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they have signed two tryout players to the roster.

The team added FB Zach Ojile and OL Sam Schlueter following rookie minicamp this past week.

Schlueter, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during the preseason, however, and later cut with a settlement.

The Jets added Schlueter to their practice squad in December but he was cut again after about a month.

During his six-year college career, Schlueter appeared in 56 games with 46 starts, including his final three seasons at left tackle.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.