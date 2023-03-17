Vikings Signing DL Dean Lowry To Two-Year, $8.5M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are signing former Packers DL Dean Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million contract.
Lowry, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.
He was made a base salary of $5 million in 2022.
In 2022, Lowry appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 43 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
