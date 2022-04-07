Vikings Signing DL Jullian Taylor To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing DL Jullian Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He tore his ACL in 2019 and hasn’t appeared in a game since then.

In 2019, Taylor appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded nine tackles, no sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.