Vikings Signing DT Harrison Phillips To Three-Year, $19.5M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are signing DT Harrison Phillips to a three-year contract worth $19.5 million.

Phillips, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,235,040 rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.