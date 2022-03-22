Vikings Signing EDGE Za’Darius Smith To Three-Year, $42M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are signing former Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith to a three-year, $42 million contract that can up worth up to $47 million with incentives.

The Vikings brought Smith in for a visit on Monday and it looks like he’ll be reunited with coaches Mike Pettine and Mike Smith in Minnesota.

Smith had reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Ravens worth $35 million with the potential to reach more than $50 million. However, he backed out before signing, and Wilson is told it’s believed to be because he saw the sizable deals signed by Raiders OLB Chandler Jones and Bills DE Von Miller and thought he could get more.

The Chiefs and Cowboys were also linked to Smith in recent weeks.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Smith, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

In 2021, Smith was limited to appearing in one game for the Packers and recording one tackle and no sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.