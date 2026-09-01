Vikings Signing OLB Kyle Van Noy To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are, in fact, signing veteran OLB Kyle Van Noy to a contract.

Van Noy visited with Minnesota on Tuesday and it looks like things went well enough for them to hammer out a deal. He’s reunited with DC Brian Flores after winning two Super Bowls together with the Patriots several years ago.

Pelissero adds that the Vikings will put Van Noy on the practice squad to start.

Van Noy, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014 out of BYU. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy after just one season and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and caught on with the Ravens in September before returning to the team on a two-year, $9 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Van Noy appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and four passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.