Vikings Cutting QB Max Brosmer

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings are waiving QB Max Brosmer.

Minnesota was one of four teams with four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, but will go back down to three after putting Brosmer on waivers.

Brosmer, 25, was a two-star recruit at Georgia and committed to New Hampshire. He became a starter as a true freshman and started 35 games over five seasons before transferring to Minnesota for his final year of eligibility

Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft and made the team coming out of camp his first two seasons.

In 2025, Brosmer appeared in seven games for the Vikings with two starts. He completed 47 of 71 attempts (66.2 percent) with no touchdowns and four interceptions.