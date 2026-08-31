Falcons Claimed Three Players Off Waiver Wire

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Falcons claimed three players on Monday: former Jaguars LB Yasir Abdullah, former Seahawks OLB Jared Ivey and former T Cameron Williams off waivers from the Eagles.

Atlanta will need to make three corresponding moves to clear space on its 53-man roster for this crew.

Williams, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $4,451,568 contract through 2028 and made a base salary of $840k in 2025.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Eagles waived him.

In his collegiate career, Williams appeared in 35 games over three seasons with Texas and made 16 starts.