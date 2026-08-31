Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Out With “Multi-Week” Ankle Sprain

Adam Schefter reported during a recent media appearance that Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has a sprained ankle that he believes will cause him to miss multiple weeks.

McCarthy made the team’s 53-man roster yesterday despite speculation that he could be traded or released, with Kyler Murray being named the starting quarterback and Carson Wentz as the likely backup.

The team also still has former Golden Gophers QB Max Brosmer on its roster, whom Schefter notes the team would be reluctant to move on from, as they like what they have seen from the Davenport, Iowa native so far.

McCarthy, 23, led Michigan to a national championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that included a $12,714,396 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McCarthy as the news becomes available.