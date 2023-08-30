Vikings Signing RB Myles Gaskin

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing RB Myles Gaskin to the roster today.

Miami cut Gaskin yesterday as they trimmed the roster to 53 players. Minnesota has been poking around its options to upgrade its running back depth.

He finished last season on the injured reserve following Week 4 due to a shoulder injury.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season.

In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.