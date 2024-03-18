Vikings To Hold Private Workout With Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Next Week

According to Albert Breer, the Vikings have a private workout scheduled with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy next week.

Breer notes Vikings QB coach Josh McCown will be at McCarthy’s pro day this coming Friday, with HC Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah set to attend the private workout on campus the following week.

Minnesota is charting a new path at quarterback this offseason, and McCarthy could be an option for them, either with the No. 11 pick or a trade up into the top 10.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.