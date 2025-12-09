Vikings Tried Out Four

The Minnesota Vikings had four players in for workouts on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

DB Tysheem Johnson LB Jacob Roberts LB Josh Ross DB Trey Vaval

Ross, 26, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2022. He bounced on and off Baltimore’s practice squad in 2023 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2024.

He returned to Baltimore’s practice squad but was cut loose during the season and claimed by the Seahawks, where he finished out the year. Seattle declined to tender him but re-signed him to a one-year deal, only to waive him during final roster cuts.

In 2024, Ross appeared in seven games for the Ravens and 10 games for the Seahawks. He recorded nine total tackles.