Vikings Trying Out QB Brett Hundley

The Minnesota Vikings are trying out veteran QB Brett Hundley during their rookie minicamp this weekend, per Chris Tomasson.

Hundley, 28, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020. Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts, but was on and off of their roster last year.

In his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.