Vikings Trying To Re-Sign RB Aaron Jones

According to Tony Pauline, the Vikings are trying to bring back RB Aaron Jones on a similar one-year deal to the $7 million contract they signed him to a year ago.

The Vikings and Jones recently agreed to move the void date on his contract. Had this not been done, the Vikings would have taken on $3.2 million in dead money for 2025.

Jones and the Vikings can also now continue to work out a new deal that will avoid that amount counting against their cap space for the upcoming season.

There is no guarantee the two sides will agree on a new deal, but there is now an extended period for them to work on doing so.

Jones, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He was set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024 when the Packers released him. He then wound up signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings in March of 2024.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 255 rushing attempts for 1,138 yards (4.5 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also recorded 51 receptions for 408 yards (8 YPC) and two touchdowns.

