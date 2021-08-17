Vikings Waive CB Amari Henderson

The Vikings announced Tuesday they have waived CB Amari Henderson.

The #Vikings have waived CB Amari Henderson. The roster currently stands at 85 players. ðŸ“°: https://t.co/LrKehgYdj8 pic.twitter.com/BdyuyZQWPB — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 17, 2021

This was the final move for Minnesota to get to 85 players by today’s deadline.

Henderson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Jaguars did re-sign Henderson to their practice squad before releasing him a week later. He signed with the Vikings following a tryout after the 2021 draft.

During his college career at Wake Forest, Henderson appeared in 46 games and recorded 169 tackles, two fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and 40 passes deflected over the course of four seasons.