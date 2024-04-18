Vikings Waive OT Coy Cronk With Non-Football Injury Designation

The Minnesota Vikings officially waived OT Coy Cronk with a non-football injury designation on Thursday.

Cronk, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April of 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers. However, Green Bay opted to waive Cronk coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Jaguars in October 2021.

Cronk was on and off the Jaguars’ roster for the next two seasons before joining the Vikings late last year.

In 2022, Cronk appeared in three games for the Jaguars.