Vikings Waiving LB Curtis Weaver, Signing QB Jordan Ta’amu

The Minnesota Vikings are waiving LB Curtis Weaver and signing QB Jordan Ta’amu to a contract on Monday, according to Ben Goessling.

Weaver, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins out of Boise State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,602,992 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $307,992 signing bonus but was waived with an injury designation in 2020.

Cleveland claimed him off of waivers but he eventually landed on the injured reserve with a broken leg. The Browns brought Weaver back on a futures contract last year and he later joined the Vikings on a similar deal this past January.

During his college career at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six passes defended over the course of three seasons and 40 games.

Ta’amu, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019. He took part in the Raiders’ rookie minicamp but wasn’t signed to a contract afterward.

Ta’amu caught on with the Texans during training camp in August of 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason. He was allocated to the St. Louis Battlehawks during the XFL’s expansion draft and won the competition for the starting job.

After the league folded, Ta’amu caught on with the Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Lions before returning to the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Ta’Amu was unfortunately waived by the Chiefs in May. He again had a stint with the Lions during training camp, then caught on briefly with the Commanders and Panthers on the practice squad late in the season.

In 2022, Ta’amu started 10 games in the USFL for the Tampa Bay Bandits, but was not signed to an NFL roster. He joined the restart XFL in 2023 with the D.C. Defenders.

In 2023, Ta’amu appeared in 10 games for the Defenders and completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,397 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 73 rush attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns.