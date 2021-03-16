Vikings Won’t Tender Offer To RFA DL Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ben Goessling reports that the Vikings will not tender a contract to RFA DL Ifeadi Odenigbo, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

Odenigbo, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

In 2020, Odenigbo appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.