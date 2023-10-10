According to Field Yates, the Vikings worked out QB Colt McCoy on Tuesday.

He was a part of a list of eight players who worked out for Minnesota.

Vikings QB Nick Mullens has dealt with some back stiffness, so it’s possible Minnesota is in the market for help at backup quarterback.

McCoy, 36, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals.

McCoy returned on one-year deals each of the past two years to Arizona and was slated to start the 2023 season before the Cardinals surprisingly released him in August.

In 2022, McCoy appeared in four games for the Cardinals and completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.