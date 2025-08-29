Vikings Worked Out Three Players

The Minnesota Vikings hosted RB Amar Johnson, RB Montrell Johnson, and DB K’Von Wallace for workouts this week, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Of this group, the Vikings signed Wallace to their practice squad.

Montrell Johnson, 22, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in May. He transferred to Florida after spending his freshman year at Louisiana in 2021.

He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Johnson appeared in 49 games and recorded 569 rushing attempts for 3,089 yards (5.4 YPC) and 33 touchdowns, to go along with 61 receptions for 411 yards (6.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.