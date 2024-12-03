Vikings WR Jordan Addison Pleaded Not Guilty To Two Misdemeanors From July Arrest

According to Kevin Seifert, Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges in California back in July.

They stem from a July 12 arrest where Addison was booked on suspicion of a DUI after being found asleep at the wheel of his car blocking part of a freeway near the airport in Los Angeles.

Addison was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving over the legal blood alcohol limit. The maximum penalty for the charges is up to six months in jail, fines of $2,000 or losing his driver’s license.

Seifert notes Addison now has a pre-trial conference scheduled for January 9, 2025.

Addison, 22, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

In 2024, Addison has appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 36 receptions for 575 yards (16.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.