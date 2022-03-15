Von Miller Has ‘Very Strong Interest’ In Joining Cowboys

Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that free agent OLB Von Miller has “very strong interest” in signing with the Cowboys.

This comes a few hours after DE Randy Gregory backed out of a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys to sign with the Broncos instead. Reports said that the Cowboys tried to add some protective language to the deal after they had reached an agreement, which didn’t sit well with Gregory and his reps.

However, Miller is one of the best available pass rushers and would be a great addition for the Cowboys’ defensive front.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

In 2021, Miller appeared in 15 games for the Rams and Broncos, recording 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

