Von Miller Turned Himself In To Police, Girlfriend Says No Assault Occurred

The woman showed police a recording where Miller could be heard in the background yelling and telling her to get out, according to the affidavit. In her 911 call, she also identified herself and Miller, the affidavit says.

The woman shared a photo with police showing a positive pregnancy test and a screenshot of texts with Miller that discussed the child’s possible due date and the location of an upcoming doctor’s appointment, according to the affidavit.

In a written statement, the Bills said they were made aware of the incident Thursday morning and were still gathering information. The team declined to comment further.

Miller, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He’s owed base salaries of $17.145 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Miller has appeared in eight games for the Bills and recorded two total tackles.

We’ll have more on Miller as the news is available.