Washington Believes TE Logan Thomas Likely Has Torn ACL & MCL

Adam Schefter reports that Washington believes TE Logan Thomas “likely” tore his ACL and MCL during Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

The plan is for Thomas will undergo further testing to confirm the severity of the injury after the team returns to Washington.

Thomas was attempting to make a block when a defender went low on him and hit his knee.

Thomas, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Thomas was in the third year of his four-year, $2,652,092 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2017 and he was later claimed by the Giants. He had a brief stint with the Lions after he made the decision to convert to tight end and later caught on with the Bills.

Buffalo declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer and he later signed on with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2020, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this summer.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in five games for Washington and caught 15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.