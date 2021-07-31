Washington Claims OL Ross Reynolds Off Waivers From Dolphins

The Washington Football Team has claimed OL Ross Reynolds off of waivers from the Dolphins on Saturday, according to Field Yates.

Reynolds, 25, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2019. He re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad and eventually received a futures deal in February of last year, but was waived with an injury designation in September.

He signed to the Patriots practice squad in November and was re-signed to a futures deal in January. However, New England released him in April and he just recently caught on with the Dolphins.

Miami waived Reynolds on Friday.

During his college career, Reynolds played in 31 games and made 14 starts, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018.